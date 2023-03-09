Weymouth: Funfair axed over anti-social behaviour to continue
A decision to axe a visiting funfair at a seaside resort over anti-social behaviour complaints has been reversed.
Weymouth Town Council decided to cancel the fair's bookings on the town's Pavilion forecourt after issues were raised from the public and businesses.
The decision to scrap it was overturned by the authority on Wednesday night.
The fair has to stick to a number of rules set out by the authority including earlier closing times and quieter music.
The fair's operator Edward Danter, who has brought the attraction to the town for more than 30 years said: "I'm very pleased - I'd like to thank everybody who supported the fair."
Mr Danter said the compromises included "closing earlier at 21:30 and 22:30 on 'event nights' and keeping the music to a minimum, our dates have also been cut down as well".
Event nights, which include the King's coronation weekend and bonfire night, must also have two security guards on patrol within the funfair area.
The town council said it was looking into moving the funfair to a different site next year.
