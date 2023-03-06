Wimborne stabbing: 18-year-old from Poole appears in court
- Published
An 18-year-old man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after another man was found stabbed.
Dorset Police said a man in his 50s suffered numerous stab wounds at a house in Leigh Gardens, Wimborne, Dorset on 26 February.
He was flown to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
The 18-year-old from Poole appeared before Poole magistrates and is next due to appear at Winchester Crown Court on 30 March.
He was also charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.
A 15-year-old boy and a 27-year-old man, both from the Wimborne area, who were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder have been released on police bail.
An 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, both from Wimborne, as well as a 35-year-old man from Fordingbridge in Hampshire, who were all arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remain on police bail.
A 38-year-old Wimborne woman, who as arrested on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice, has also been released on police bail.
