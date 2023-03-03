Poole: Police urgently seek mother after foetus found on Canford Heath
Police and medics have issued an urgent appeal to trace a mother after a foetus was found on heathland.
Officers received a report about the remains being discovered near Culliford Crescent on Canford Heath in Poole, Dorset, at 15:50 GMT on Thursday.
Dorset Police said finding the mother was an "absolute priority" so that she could be given appropriate support and medical help.
Witnesses or anyone with information have been urged to contact the force.
Ch Insp Gavin House said: "This is a very sad discovery and our absolute priority now is to locate the mother of the child to ensure she receives the appropriate care.
"I would also ask anyone who witnessed anything in the area of Canford Heath on Thursday, or anyone with any information, to help us find and support the mother."
Dr Paul Johnson, chief medical officer of NHS Dorset, said: "I am appealing directly to her to please contact medical services or the police as soon as possible so that we can ensure she is safe.
"I would also appeal to anyone who may have concerns about a family member, loved one, or friend to make contact."
