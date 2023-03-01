Third attempted murder arrest over Wimborne stabbing
- Published
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was found stabbed.
The man, aged in his 50s, was found with numerous stab wounds at a home in the Leigh Gardens area of Wimborne shortly before 22:00 GMT on Sunday.
Police said he was flown by air ambulance to hospital for treatment to serious but not life-threatening injuries.
The arrested man from Poole remains in police custody.
Dorset Police said a 15-year-old boy and a 27-year-old man, both from the Wimborne area, previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, have been released on police bail.
Witnesses and anyone with information, home CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to contact Dorset Police.
