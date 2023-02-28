Nicholas Cash: Police say domestic abuser may be in Thailand
A man recently convicted of "abhorrent" domestic abuse offences might be on the run in Thailand, police have said.
Nicholas Cash was last week found guilty at Bournemouth Crown Court of charges including coercive control, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and administering a poisonous or noxious substance with intent.
Dorset Police said the 23-year-old had failed to turn up to his trial and officers were now trying to locate him.
He is due to be sentenced on 14 March
The force said it believed Cash, who lived in Bournemouth, could have travelled to Thailand but this could not be confirmed.
Det Con Michael White said Cash had been the perpetrator of "the most despicable psychological, emotional and physical abuse" on his victim.
He added: "We have worked hard to compile evidence and secure a conviction against Cash.
"Now we are determined to locate him to ensure he faces the consequences of his abhorrent offending."
