Large trees felled in Dorchester town centre over decay fears
- Published
Two "landmark" trees in a town centre have been cut down after they were found to be decaying.
The prominent horse chestnuts at the junction of South Street and Trinity Street in Dorchester, Dorset, were removed over the weekend.
A tree inspection identified "extensive decay" and concluded their condition would only deteriorate further.
A Dorset Council report said they had offered "a high level of amenity" and so it was "regrettable" they had to go.
In a statement, the authority said: "Given the poor health and lack of longevity of the trees, serving a tree preservation order on them would not have been appropriate.
"The decision was made to not object to the proposed works [from Dorchester Town Council] and allow the trees to be felled."
The trees had been described as "landmark trees visible from multiple approaches" in a survey report, and the council confirmed three saplings would be planted in their place.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk