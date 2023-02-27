Wimborne: Man and 15-year-old arrested over stabbing
- Published
A man and a teenage boy have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was stabbed.
Police said the man, in his 50s, was found with stab wounds at a home in the Leigh Gardens area of Wimborne, Dorset, on Sunday at 21:50 GMT.
He was flown by air ambulance to hospital where his condition was described as serious but not believed to be life-threatening.
A 15-year-old boy and a 27-year-old man remain in police custody.
Witnesses and anyone with information, home CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to contact Dorset Police.
The force said residents could expect to see an enhanced police presence over the coming days while investigations continued.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.