Bournemouth teen stabbing: Three boys bailed

Mandale and Gladdis Road
The boy was found with a stab wound in the residential area of Gladdis Road in Bournemouth

Three boys who were arrested after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed have been released on police bail.

The teenage victim was found with a single stab wound in Gladdis Road, Bournemouth, on Wednesday evening.

A 13-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder on Friday.

Dorset Police said the three boys - one aged 14 and two 15-year-olds - who were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, have been released on bail while inquiries continue.

The victim was taken to hospital in a critical condition but his injuries are no longer thought to be life-threatening.

The force has also renewed an appeal for two men who were travelling in a pick-up truck, and who flagged down officers at the scene to get in touch.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.