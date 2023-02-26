Bournemouth teen stabbing: Three boys bailed
Three boys who were arrested after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed have been released on police bail.
The teenage victim was found with a single stab wound in Gladdis Road, Bournemouth, on Wednesday evening.
A 13-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder on Friday.
Dorset Police said the three boys - one aged 14 and two 15-year-olds - who were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, have been released on bail while inquiries continue.
The victim was taken to hospital in a critical condition but his injuries are no longer thought to be life-threatening.
The force has also renewed an appeal for two men who were travelling in a pick-up truck, and who flagged down officers at the scene to get in touch.
