Boy, 13, charged with attempted murder after 14-year-old stabbed
- Published
A 13-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after another teenager was stabbed.
The teenager, 14, was found with a single stab wound in Gladdis Road, Bournemouth, on Wednesday evening and taken to hospital in a critical condition.
His injuries are no longer thought to be life-threatening.
The case has been referred to the police watchdog over previous contact with the 14-year-old.
Dorset Police said three local teenage boys - one aged 14 and two 15-year-olds - had also been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
The force also appealed for two men who were travelling in a pick-up truck and flagged down officers at the scene to get in touch, as it is thought they may have witnessed the stabbing.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.