East Dorset pre-school under threat as church closes premises
A pre-school, which has been running for 60 years, is in danger of closing after the church is uses said it could no longer provide it with a home.
Longham community pre-school in Ferndown, Dorset, has to move by July after the United Reformed Church (URC) said it was shutting its doors.
The church said it was a "matter of sorrow and regret" that its link with the school was ending.
The pre-school said it had tried "tirelessly" to find other premises.
Joint manager Leanne Blackley said the pre-school had looked into purchasing the Grade II property which is currently on the market.
Ms Blackley said the owners had wanted them to leave next month but they were able to secure a short extension so the children were able to stay until the end of the school year.
"We're not a business, we are solely for the children and we plough any money we get back into Longham," she said.
"The problem is we're trying to keep Longham going, that's a job in itself obviously.
"So to then take on fundraising or finding premises has just been a nightmare so we've only just told our parents who've been amazing."
About 80% of working families with children at the pre-school receive the full 30 hours of government-funded childcare and rely on the facility to top-up the extra.
Parent Laura Bishop, whose four-year-old attends the pre-school, said: "With the way things are it's not viable for parents to always be at home so it allows us to work as well.
"It will affect our day-to-day lives if this place wasn't here."
For mother Sophie Sharpe, whose youngest is due to start in September, the centre is a "lifeline".
"They really do charge us the absolute minimum to keep their heads afloat, it is one of the cheaper options in the area," she said.
"We're absolutely devastated."
The pre-school is not optimistic about its future, having looked for alternative premises for years.
An emotional Ms Blackley said: "We have tried tirelessly, we've even looked at grants to try to raise the money to buy the building ourselves."
In a statement, the United Reformed Church Trust Ltd said it had "reluctantly decided to close, due to the age and infirmity of its members".
