Hazelbury Bryan: Lorry driver denies charge over pedestrian's death

A lorry driver has pleaded not guilty to causing the death of a pedestrian by dangerous driving.

Roger Hills, 74, was flown to hospital after being injured near Hazelbury Bryan Primary School, Dorset, on 20 October 2021.

He died at Southampton General Hospital two weeks later on 4 November.

Trevor Biddiscome, 64, of Townsend Rise, Bruton, Somerset, was bailed to appear for trial at Bournemouth Crown Court on 18 September.

