BSO Resound and RNS Moves ensembles unite for unique concerts
Professional disabled and non-disabled classical musicians are teaming up to perform a new work of specially-composed music.
The Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra and the Royal Northern Sinfonia are bringing together their inclusive BSO Resound and RNS Moves ensembles.
The musicians will be using accessible electronic instruments to perform the new work.
They will be performed at Lighthouse, Poole, and at Sage Gateshead.
They will utilise the LinnStrument, a MIDI-based device played using touch, and Headspace, which uses head movements and breath to create sound.
Clarence Adoo, a former trumpeter who now plays the Headspace instrument, said being involved was "out of this world".
Mr Adoo was left paralysed from the neck down following a car accident in 1995.
He told the BBC: "I don't think anybody would have written a fiction book about me coming from intensive care at that level to be good enough to be playing on stage again with the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra."
The show will feature a new commission by composer Kate Whitley, as well as Tchaikovsky's First Symphony.
Ms Whitley said: "It's been a total pleasure working on this project - it's an incredible group of musicians and we've worked to create the piece together, which has been a really inspiring process.
"I'm lucky to be a part of it."
Dougie Scarfe, chief executive of Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, said Ms Whitley had "devised this brilliant new work, written for the instruments and considerations of the performers".
He added: "We hope that in setting the foundations for this kind of collaborative project - ones that profile brilliant disabled-led ensembles and performers, and commission more repertoire for them to play - we'll begin to see greater inclusivity of disabled musicians on stages across the wider sector."
The ensembles will perform together as part of Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra on 22 February in Poole, and as part of the Royal Northern Sinfonia on 3 March in Gateshead.
