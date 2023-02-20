Portland stone circle unveiled as homage to environment
Twelve giant stones weighing 250 tonnes have been unveiled as part of a bid to raise awareness of the environment.
The Memory Stones at Portland, Dorset, have been positioned for the sun to cast shadows throughout the year, marking the spring and autumn equinoxes and the summer and winter solstices.
The stones overlook Tout Quarry and the wider Quarry Park.
Local artist Hannah Solfaer worked with Greenpeace on the Ocean Stone.
Ms Solfaer, who also worked with Portland Sculpture and Quarry Trust on the artwork, said the project was her way of giving something back to the island.
"I've had a long relationship with the land, over 40 years," she said.
"This was about how we could regenerate the landscape and involve the next generation of geologists, artists."
The outer circle has a 20m (65.6ft) diameter, with the stones set out on an inner circle of 16.8m (55.1ft) diameter - the same principle of variation in the Earth's orbit around the sun.
Each stone carries an inscription and there are live audio-visual recordings of the artists process and site specific work, quarrying heritage, stone masonry skills and research by geologists and ecologists.
Ms Solfaer said the site - one of the most intensively quarried in Britain - was a "labyrinth of gullies" and understanding the landscape came from its heritage.
The quarry overlooks Chesil Beach, which links Portland to mainland Dorset.
Tout was once one of more than 100 working quarries on the island - all worked by hand, the artist said.
"It is beautiful to see the shadows move around like a huge clock," she Ms Solfaer said, adding: "It's just brilliant to enter that space."
The £40,000 project, which is open to the public, was also funded by the government, the Arts Council, Dorset Wildlife Trust and Dorset Council.
