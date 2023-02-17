Alice Bendall: Police release new CCTV image of missing teenager
Police have released a new CCTV image as they continue organising searches for a missing teenager.
Officers have now confirmed Alice Bendall, 18, also known as Alex, was last seen at 19:41 GMT on Saturday in Cornwall Road, Dorchester.
CCTV also shows Alice in Tesco in Weymouth Avenue, Dorchester, Dorset, at about 19:30 on Saturday.
Dorset Police have said "active searches are ongoing and our enquiries are continuing".
Officers have been carrying out extensive searches in the Charminster and Dorchester areas.
The National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue, Wiltshire Search and Rescue, Dorset Search Dogs, Hampshire Search and Rescue Dogs and Wessex 4x4 have all been involved in the search.
The teenager is described as 5ft 6in tall, of slim build, with short brown hair.
Alice was last seen wearing a black jacket with a denim body and black fabric sleeves, dark coloured jeans, Dr Martens boots with a green lace in one boot and a purple lace in the other, a bracelet over the cuff on the right arm and carrying a small backpack.
Ch Insp Danny Thompson said: "I am urging anyone who has home CCTV or was driving near or in the area of Cornwall Road and has dashcam fitted to please check their footage for any possible further sightings, which may enable us to follow where Alex may have gone from there.
"I would like to renew my appeal to Alex directly - if you see this appeal, please get in touch with us or your family as we all are desperate to ensure you are safe and well."
