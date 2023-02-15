Russell Causley: Murderer in first public parole hearing released
A convicted murderer who was subject to the UK's first public parole hearing has been freed from prison, the Ministry of Justice has confirmed.
Russell Causley murdered wife Carole Packman in Bournemouth in 1985 but has always refused to reveal the whereabouts of her body.
The Parole Board confirmed the 79-year-old would be freed after he argued his case at a hearing in December.
It ruled his release no longer posed a significant risk to the wider public.
His parole hearing had made UK legal history, with the media and public invited to watch proceedings for the first time.
A panel of three parole judges were told how the former aviation engineer had initially been released in 2020 after serving 23 years of a life sentence - but was recalled to jail for breaking his licence conditions.
Mrs Packman's daughter had told the BBC she believed the killer should remain behind bars until he admitted what he had done with her remains.
But the Parole Board ruled Causley, who been an inmate at HMP Lewes, could be managed safely in the community, and the Ministry of Justice later confirmed it would not challenge the decision.
Causley was only caught out as a killer eight years after his wife's disappearance.
He had made a botched attempt to fake his own death as part of an elaborate insurance fraud and the subsequent police investigation led officers to evidence of the murder.
Causley told the parole judges it was his ex-lover Patricia Causley, whose name he took, who carried out the killing.
However, he also admitted to being a "habitual liar" and the judges pointed out that "no credible evidence" was found against her after a police investigation.