Alice Bendall: Major search in Dorset for missing 18-year-old
- Published
Extensive searches have been taking place to try and find a missing teenager.
Alice Bendall, 18, who is also known as Alex, was reported missing on Sunday afternoon.
Following inquiries by Dorset Police, the 18-year-old was spotted on CCTV in a Tesco store in Weymouth Avenue, Dorchester, at about 19:30 GMT the night before.
Searches have continued involving a number of teams and specialists.
The National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue, Wiltshire Search and Rescue, Dorset Search Dogs, Hampshire Search and Rescue Dogs and Wessex 4x4 have all been involved.
The teenager is described as 5ft 6in tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket with a denim body and black fabric sleeves, dark coloured jeans, Dr. Martens boots with a green lace in one boot and a purple lace in the other, a bracelet over the cuff on the right arm and carrying a small backpack.
Ch Insp Darren Harris, of Dorset Police, said: "We have been carrying out a large number of searches and I am grateful to our partner and voluntary agencies for their ongoing help.
"I would ask anyone who was in the area [of Tesco] around that time and may have information to assist us to please get in touch.
"I am also appealing to any motorists who were travelling in the vicinity with a dashcam fitted to their vehicle to please check their footage for any possible sightings.
"Finally, I would like to renew my appeal to Alice directly - if you see this appeal, please get in touch with us or your family as we all just want to ensure you are safe and well."
