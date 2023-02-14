Dorset: Man charged after woman hit by car in Mosterton dies
- Published
A man has been charged with a series of offences after a woman died when a car crashed into a group of pedestrians.
Three people were struck by a car before it caught fire in Mosterton, Dorset, last Wednesday.
The woman, aged in her 40s, died in hospital. Another woman, aged in her 20s, is critically ill in hospital and a boy suffered non life-threatening injuries, Dorset Police said.
A man, 40 and from Yeovil, was later arrested and charged over the crash.
He is accused of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a road traffic collision, causing death by driving a vehicle while uninsured, causing death by driving a vehicle while unlicensed, aggravated vehicle taking and making threats to kill.
He is due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court later.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.