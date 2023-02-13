BCP Council leader resigns over council tax row
A council leader has resigned over a row about council tax.
Drew Mellor, leader of Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council, stood down amid opposition to his plan to limit council tax rises.
Last month, the minority Conservative administration amended its draft budget to limit bill increases to 3%, rather than the maximum 4.99%.
Senior officers criticised the plan, while opposition councillors called it "uber-electioneering".
Mr Mellor said: "My strategy has been simple - a low council tax, high ambition approach to local government.
"But it has become clear that this has been at odds with civil servant and treasury orthodoxy who appear determined that the future of local government is one of maximum council tax and cuts to services.
"Every other major political party locally has signalled that they are against anything other than a full council tax hike and against new income streams.
"Therefore with a heavy heart but proud record of investing in our incredible region, I am today resigning as leader of BCP Council with immediate effect."
'Not without risk'
Bournemouth Labour Party said Mr Mellor's budget would "defer most of the pain until after the local elections", leaving the next administration to "pick up the pieces of the wrecked financial situation".
Secretary Patrick Canavan said: "Hopefully his resignation closes an embarrassing chapter in the history of BCP and might possibly keep the council out of the pages of Private Eye."
The council had previously been accused of financial recklessness over the budget, which includes £35m of cuts.
BCP's chief finance officer Adam Richens said the scale of proposed cuts was "not without risk".
Liberal Democrat councillor Mike Cox described the plan as "sheer recklessness" and "uber-electioneering".
