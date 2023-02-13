Dorset: Plans for solar panels at Highlands End park at Eype
- Published
Hundreds of solar panels could be installed at a holiday park to power caravans and other facilities.
The proposals for land at Highlands End park at Eype, near Bridport, have been submitted to Dorset Council.
If approved, the panels on 15 galvanised "steel tables" should create up to 198kW of power.
According to the proposals tabled by park managers, this would be enough to power the existing caravans, buildings and car charging points.
Any surplus will be used to heat the swimming pool, with the remainder exported to the National Grid.
The scheme would help the park achieve net zero carbon status and make the business more financially viable, park bosses said.
The latest proposals to install the panels lower in the ground come after previous plans were refused because of their likely impact on the area of outstanding natural beauty, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
