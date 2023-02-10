RAF crash manufacturer disrespectful, Dorset coroner says
A coroner has criticised an Italian plane manufacturer for "obstructing" the inquest of a former RAF pilot.
David Ashley, 49, from Poole, Dorset, died while testing an M-346 fighter jet, which crashed in the Italian Alps in Lombardy on 16 March.
The father-of-two was employed as an instructor and on his first flight in the Leonardo-manufactured jet.
His widow, Heather Ashley, is suing the company for compensation of more than £1m.
She said she was "massively relieved" after coroner Rachael Griffin criticised Leonardo SpA for "obstructing" her investigation and turned down its application to suspend proceedings.
During a pre-inquest review at Bournemouth Coroner's Court, Mrs Ashley criticised the jet manufacturer for having no "corporate morals".
She said: "There is no respect at all for my husband, where are the ethics when they say they can't comply with directions from the coroner.
"My primary concern is to prevent this happening again."
'Disrespectful'
Coroner Ms Griffin told the court: "I do not feel Leonard SpA have been helping me at all in this investigation, every direction I have given, every order I have given has not been adhered to."
Ms Griffin added Leonardo SpA had been "disrespectful" to the coroner's office and to Mr Ashley's family by only submitting its request for a suspension of the inquest investigation late in the evening before the pre-inquest review.
Miranda Hill KC, representing the manufacturer, apologised for the lateness of her application and told the hearing it could not provide information to the inquest under Italian confidentiality laws for up to two years.
A representative of Leonardo UK also said it could not help provide information to the inquest as it was a different company to the Italian branch, and was not involved in the manufacture or marketing of the aircraft involved.
Paying tribute to her husband, Mrs Ashley said: "He was quite some man, he certainly lived his life to the full and thank goodness he did because sadly it was cut too short.
"I can't possibly begin to explain how big a hole he has left."
His inquest has been adjourned for a further preliminary hearing on 12 September.
