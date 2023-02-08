Ringwood fireworks organiser fined over truck explosions
The organiser of a public fireworks display has been ordered to pay more than £7,000 after pyrotechnics were set off in a parked truck.
The vehicle caught fire, shooting rockets into the sky at the event at Matchams, Dorset, in November 2021.
Craig Robinson, 46, of Hurn Road, Ringwood, pleaded guilty at Poole Magistrates' Court to failing to protect people from fire or explosions.
He was fined £3,780 and ordered to pay costs of £3,700 and a £190 surcharge.
Dorset Council, prosecuting, said the blaze was caused by a lit firework falling into the pickup truck where unused fireworks were being kept under a thin plastic sheet.
Up to 2,000 people were watching the display at Ringwood Raceway on Saturday 6 November, the council said.
The council said it allowed a display the following year after helping Robinson, the director of Ringwood Raceway Ltd, to improve his risk assessment.
Councillor Laura Beddow, in charge of culture and communities, said: "It's extremely fortunate that no-one was hurt during this distressing incident, but the risk and fear of harm caused could not be ignored or taken lightly.
"The appropriate measures were not taken by the organisers to prevent uncontrolled fire and explosions, and at a public event - especially one involving fireworks - this was unforgivable."
