Old Wightlink ferry rope swings into life at Dorset's Monkey World
More than 100m (328ft) of rope, once used to tie up ferries, has found a new home at an animal sanctuary.
Hampshire's Wightlink ferries has handed over its surplus supplies to Monkey World in neighbouring Dorset.
The Lymington rope will be used in the apes' exercise enclosures.
Chief executive Keith Greenfield said Wightlink regularly replaced its rope for safety reasons and it always looked for good causes which might find it useful.
"We were delighted when Monkey World expressed an interest," he said.
An engineer for the company said the ferries' rope was replaced "every couple of months" because of the effects of salt water, UV light and being used 10 times a day.
Wightlink buys 2km of ferry rope a year and has previously donated old supplies to other zoos and parks over the years, a spokeswoman told the BBC.
Charlie Crowther, from Monkey World, said they were "very pleased" to receive the donation.
"The strong, durable rope enables us to provide stimulating outside environments, linking together trees in a way that encourages natural locomotion," she said.
The ape sanctuary near Wareham is home to more than 260 primates, many of which have been rescued from the illegal pet and smuggling trades around the world.
Wightlink said it often had a supply of used rope "if anyone needs it".
