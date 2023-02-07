Bournemouth rape inquiry: CCTV image released
- Published
A CCTV image of a man has been released by detectives investigating the rape of a teenager at a Bournemouth bar.
Dorset Police said the 17-year-old victim met a man on the dancefloor at Revolution in Old Christchurch Road in the early hours of Sunday.
She was subsequently sexually assaulted by the man in the female toilets at the venue. The girl is being supported by specially-trained officers.
Police have urged anyone who recognise the man in the image to come forward.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.