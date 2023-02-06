Damaged Sandbanks ferry set to return to Poole
A chain ferry that was damaged on its way to a refit is set to return to the Dorset coast.
The Sandbanks ferry was badly damaged in November while being towed to Falmouth, Cornwall, for planned maintenance from its base in Poole.
The operator said it was due to return later this week to have replacement ramps fitted before resuming service.
The ferry connects Sandbanks with Studland and saves motorists from a 25-mile (40km) journey by road.
The vessel - named Bramble Bush Bay - had been en route to Cornwall when the southern end prow was damaged while being towed.
It had been expected back from the routine maintenance in dry dock within weeks, but the additional damage meant it had to stay in Falmouth.
New prows, which were manufactured in Poland, will be fitted in Poole before sea trials are carried out.
Jason du Toit, the Sandbanks Ferry Company's managing director, said "We are pleased to have the ferry back in Poole and are making sure that she will be ready when we recommence service.
"We cannot afford to rush the safety checks and sea trials as these are in everybody's interests."
"We are still on target to recommence service by the end of February."
Brought into service in 1994, it takes the vessel about four minutes to make the crossing from Sandbanks to Shell Bay.
