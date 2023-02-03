Dorset Police's new chief constable announced
Dorset Police has announced its new chief constable.
Amanda Pearson, who lives in Dorset, was confirmed following a hearing by the Dorset Police and Crime Panel on Thursday.
She takes over from Scott Chilton, who is leaving the county to become chief constable for Hampshire Constabulary.
Police and Crime Commissioner David Sidwick confirmed Ms Pearson was the force's preferred candidate for Chief Constable last month.
In a statement she said: "It's been my ambition to be chief of my home patch, and I'm delighted to have been given this opportunity.
"I am personally invested in the people of Dorset and the future of the county."
She said she wanted to "ensure that everyone has the opportunity to live, work and visit one of the safest places in the country".
She added: "I want us to be visible, connected with our communities, and effective crime fighters. It is essential that not only do we make Dorset the safest in the country, but that people feel safe."
Ms Pearson joins Dorset Police on 1 March.
She has worked in policing for 29 years, with forces including Hertfordshire, City of London, and Thames Valley.
She has recently been serving as a chief officer in the Metropolitan Police Service, and is the national chief constables' lead for stop and search.
