Billy Bragg performs for striking teachers in Dorset
- Published
The songwriter and left-wing political activist Billy Bragg has performed on a picket line outside a school in support of striking teachers.
He was met with applause as he he sang his 1986 song There Is Power In A Union to teachers at St Osmund's Middle School in Dorchester, Dorset.
He told them: "You're stood here with us and now you've stood in solidarity."
The government said the strikes were "hugely disappointing" and would negatively impact children's' education
Guitar in hand, Bragg, who lives in Dorset, addressed a crowd standing on the pavement outside the school and spoke about the tradition of striking as a union
"Now you've stood on the picket line, now you're part of that tradition," he said.
"Doesn't matter what you're doing, doesn't matter what you were doing before now, you're stood here with us and now you've stood in solidarity with your fellow workers - you're part of that tradition.
"And that's a great strength that we have, it's a tradition, it's not just something that people thought up last week.
He rounded off his speech at the school by performing a song originally written by US social activist and folk song writer Florence Reece in 1934.
Headteacher of St Osmund's Saira Sawtell said she was "delighted" by Bragg's appearance.
Two teachers at the school and joint National Education Union (NEU) members Hannah Mugridge and Jonathan Anderson agreed.
In a joint statement, they said: "The fact that so many people, including Billy, turned out to picket with us today shows the level of support in the community for a properly-funded education service.
"Striking is the last thing we want to do but we feel we have no other option if we want to save our schools."
Teachers in England and Wales are taking part in the first national strike since 2016, joining up to 500,00 workers in the largest mass walk-out the UK has seen in years.
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said the industrial action would have "a significant impact on children's education, especially following the disruption of the past two years".
The Conservative government minister said the unions did not need to strike to meet her - and with talks continuing, it was clear the strikes were "not being used as a last resort".
