Dorset and Wiltshire fire chief vows action over dead photo claims
- Published
A fire chief has promised a full independent inquiry into claims firefighters took photos of car crash victims and shared them on WhatsApp.
Male firefighters at Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service (DWFS) are alleged to have made degrading comments about the women in a group chat.
A female firefighter told ITV news she had heard comments about the type of underwear women had been wearing.
Chief fire officer Ben Ansell called such behaviour "completely abhorrent".
Several female firefighters also told ITV News of persistent sexual harassment at their stations, including claims a male firefighter demanded sexual favours at the scene of a fire.
DWFS is commissioning an independent inquiry.
In an interview with the BBC, Mr Ansell said: "I'm shocked, saddened, and horrified. These are truly serious allegations and we take them incredibly seriously."
He said the service was reaching out "particularly to our 264 female members of staff" and he was "absolutely determined professionally and personally to address these issues".
Mr Ansell said the service would "follow the facts rigorously and thoroughly".
"We will do the right thing, up to and including dismissal," he said. "This behaviour is absolutely unacceptable."
He also said the "vast majority" of staff were "good people doing a good job working really hard in challenging circumstances".
During the interview, BBC correspondent Dan Johnson showed Mr Ansell an 18-month-old email addressed to him from a former member of staff who quit because of a toxic culture, harassment and bullying.
Mr Ansell insisted there had been significant training of staff since then and said the service had implemented the National Fire Chiefs Council core code of ethics.
Dorset Police said it would lead inquiries into the allegations, after consulting Wiltshire Police.
A spokesperson added the details in the ITV report were of a "very concerning nature" which "understandably caused concern amongst the public and especially families of victims".
"We share that concern and will robustly investigate any information or evidence that is shared with us."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.