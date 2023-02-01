Four arrests after concern for resident at Dorchester care home
Four people have been arrested after concerns for a resident were raised at a care home.
Dorset Police said the concerns at Signature House in Maumbury Gardens, Dorchester, were reported on 8 January shortly before 07:45 GMT.
The force has not disclosed the offence the four were arrested on suspicion of.
A police spokesman said an investigation was ongoing and that those arrested had all been released on police bail while inquiries continue.
The purpose-built care home with nursing has 48 en-suite rooms and offers specialist care for residents with dementia or disabilities.
Its website describes rooms as "all benefiting from 24-hour care, courtesy of our dedicated and qualified staff."
The BBC is awaiting a statement from Signature House Care Home and its managers, Amica Care Trust.
