Elderly mobility scooter rider killed in motorcycle crash

junction of Hoburne Lane and Primrose WayGoogle
Police were called to the junction of Hoburne Lane and Primrose Way

An elderly woman riding a mobility scooter has been killed in a crash with a motorcycle.

Police were called to the junction of Hoburne Lane and Primrose Way in Christchurch, Dorset, at 11:00 GMT on Monday.

The woman, in her 90s, was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

Police have appealed for witnesses or motorists who may have dashcam footage of either of the vehicles involved to come forward.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics