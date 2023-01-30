Elderly mobility scooter rider killed in motorcycle crash
An elderly woman riding a mobility scooter has been killed in a crash with a motorcycle.
Police were called to the junction of Hoburne Lane and Primrose Way in Christchurch, Dorset, at 11:00 GMT on Monday.
The woman, in her 90s, was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.
Police have appealed for witnesses or motorists who may have dashcam footage of either of the vehicles involved to come forward.
