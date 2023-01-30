Serving Dorset Police officer charged with two counts of rape
A serving police officer has been charged with two rapes and six other sex offences.
PC Ravi Canhye, of Dorset Police, has been accused of raping one woman twice in early 2022.
The 46-year-old also been charged with six other sex offences against the same woman and another.
Dorset Police said PC Canhye was suspended at the time the allegations were made. He is due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on Friday.
In a statement, the force said: "We understand that charges of this nature will quite rightfully cause concern within our communities.
"However, due to the ongoing legal proceedings, we are prevented from commenting on this matter any further at this time."
