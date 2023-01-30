A31: Overnight roadworks to shut route for six weeks
Motorists after being warned to plan ahead as a series of overnight closures start on a main route through Dorset.
The works, to upgrade lighting on the A31 between Ferndown and Ashley Heath, will see an initial full three-week closure from Monday.
National Highways said closures on the westbound carriageway and then the eastbound will follow until 11 March.
Diversions will be in place via the A338 - motorists are being urged to seek alternative routes.
The closures will be in place each night from 21:00 to 06:00 GMT.
