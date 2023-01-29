North Dorset MP Simon Hoare appeals for help to find dog

Simon Hoare says his daughters are distraught

An MP has appealed for help to find his family's dog after the pet went missing.

North Dorset MP Simon Hoare posted a plea on Twitter following Jerry the terrier's disappearance from near the family home in Lydlynch, Dorset.

He wrote: "Jerry, our terrier has gone missing/awol/walkabout. He's chipped so if found please dm or email me.

"I've three very distraught daughters (and Mrs H and I aren't feeling particularly grand either)."

Conservative MP Mr Hoare, who is chair of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, first posted an appeal on Friday.

On Saturday, he wrote again explaining the family had been out looking for the dog since 06:30 GMT that morning.

There have been no further updates on Jerry's whereabouts.

