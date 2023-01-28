Cost of living: Dorset Pet food bank opens as owners struggle
- Published
A food bank for pets has been set up for owners who are struggling to afford food for their animals.
Members of the Dog Friendly Dorset Facebook group helped set up the facility in Poole after an apparent rise in people looking to rehome their pets over money worries.
Pet food donations are being distributed at Canford Heath Community Centre in Poole.
Organiser Nicky Crowe said pets could be a "lifeline" in difficult times.
Ms Crowe, who runs the social media group with 17,000 members as part of the Dorset Dogs Community Interest Company, said she had seen a "concerning" increase in posts by people wanting their pets rehomed during the cost of living crisis.
After suggestions from members, the non-means tested pet food bank was set up with donations of items from group members and local businesses.
People are asked to only take one item a day to help their animals.
Ms Crowe said: "The feeling is that it's really hard for a lot of people - do you eat or heat?
"People are just not coping - if we can provide a top up of food and things they need for their pets, it makes it easier and helps people hang on.
"There is the mental health benefit - animals give so much. Pets are part of families and we want to keep families together."
The pet food bank is part of the Community Fridge at Canford Heath Community Centre which makes available surplus food from supermarkets six days a week.
Centre chairwoman Becky Crothall-Brown said there had been "so much demand" since the pet food bank opened earlier this week.
"We are running out as quickly as it's being donated.
"It's the amount of people who've had problems, with the cost of living going through the roof. I know I've struggled with having three pets - the cost of pet food, then there's vets' bills and insurance - it all mounts up.
"We've had people who have had to consider handing over their pets, others are giving pets some of the food they are eating, which isn't a great thing to do" she added.
