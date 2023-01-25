Former Dorset Police worker jailed for stealing evidence cash
- Published
A former police evidence officer has been jailed for two years after pleading guilty to stealing almost £15,000 in cash from evidence bags.
Lisa Arnold, from Swanage, admitted taking the money at Dorset Police's Winfrith headquarters.
The 52-year-old would slit open the bottom of the bags and take out money before resealing them.
Sentencing Arnold, Judge Susan Evans KC told her she had "breached a high degree of trust".
Arnold joined Dorset Police as an evidential property researcher in 2016 and during her employment raided 17 bags for a total of £14,494.20.
She then stored the cash in her wardrobe before depositing the money into her bank between 14 October 2018 and 19 March 2022.
Concerns were first raised June 2020 when officers preparing to count cash exhibits found a bag had been tampered with.
Two audits were carried out but it was not possible to identify the culprit, Bournemouth Crown Court heard.
An investigation was launched into the finances of all staff with access to the evidence store and safe, which revealed Arnold was depositing large amounts of money into her bank in excess of her monthly salary.
The court heard Arnold had become depressed during lockdown and with her marriage in crisis, she turned to online shopping as a form of escapism.
Judge Evans said the breach of public and police trust meant "appropriate punishment can only be achieved through immediate custody".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.