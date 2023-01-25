Dorset 'man with no name' mystery finally solved
The identity of a man who could not tell police who he was or where he was from has finally been established.
Dorset Police said the unnamed male, who appeared near to Weymouth's seafront in September, is a 43-year-old from Latvia.
The force said a member of the public was able to supply information about his identity.
Police would not reveal what has happened to the man since.
When he was found he had curly, matted hair and a beard and was wearing a black motorcycle helmet with no visor, a black shirt, black leather jacket, black trousers and brown boots.
Investigating officers believed his first language was Latvian after he spoke with an east European accent.
Police contacted Interpol and other agencies as part of their investigation but until this week were unable to confirm his identity.
The force would not reveal his name.
