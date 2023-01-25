Queen Elizabeth II: Commemorative tree planted in Weymouth
- Published
A tree has been planted in a country park to commemorate the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The Alder tree was planted by Lord-Lieutenant of Dorset Angus Campbell at Lodmoor Country Park in Weymouth.
Mr Campbell said: "This tree provides a lasting memory of the Queen, and the Queens' life.
"Last year was bittersweet in that we had the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, but Her Majesty also passed away, and we all miss her."
The ceremony, hosted by Weymouth Town Council, was part of the Queen's Green Canopy project, which aims to create a living legacy by planting over a million trees in the Queen's name for her Platinum Jubilee in 2022.
The Queen joined the then Prince Charles as he planted the first Jubilee tree at Windsor Castle in 2021.
The scheme was planned for the period between October 2021 and March 2022 but was extended to March this year to serve as a "lasting tribute".
Mr Campbell planted the tree with Christine Wollage, who was representing the Friends of Lodmoor Country Park, and Jane Chandler, who was representing the Friends of Greenhill Gardens.
Mayor Ann Weaving said: "This tree will serve as a reminder of the Queen's reign for generations to come."
"I was delighted to join everyone at today's tree planting at Lodmoor to honour the memory of our late Queen Elizabeth II."
