BCP Council plans new restrictions to tackle anti-social behaviour
A council is considering new plans to restrict camping, open fires and anti-social behaviour.
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council has launched a consultation on the introduction of three Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs).
The restrictions would be introduced in coastal areas and some open spaces, highways and car parks.
The council said the proposal followed concerns from residents and visitors.
It said it had received complaints about negative behaviours by some individuals which impacted the enjoyment of local beaches and open spaces, as well as affecting the environment.
Thousands of people flocked to the resort when the first lockdown was eased in June 2020, which led to the council declaring a major incident.
The authority said the orders would allow it to restrict certain activities within a public area to tackle a wide range of anti-social behaviour issues.
Councillor Bobbie Dove said: "A public consultation is the best way to find out how people want concerns addressed.
"While we're keen to make Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole safer places to enjoy and visit, it's also vital our communities have the opportunity to comment."
In the proposal, the council said some behaviours would be prohibited within selected open spaces, parks and heathland:
- A ban on overnight camping and sleeping
- A ban on the lighting of any open fires
- A ban on lighting any barbeques.
It said some activities would be banned within the specified geographical areas including car parks and highways:
- A ban on overnight sleeping in vehicles
- A ban on playing loud music which has a detrimental impact on others
- A ban on acting in an anti-social manner which has a detrimental impact on others.
Some behaviours would be banned or restricted within the specified coastal and beachfront areas as well:
- A ban on overnight camping and sleeping
- A ban on playing loud music which has a detrimental impact on others
- A ban on acting in an anti-social manner which has a detrimental impact on others.
- A ban on lighting any open fires
- A restriction on lighting barbeques before 18:00
The consultation will close at 23:59 GMT on 19 February.
