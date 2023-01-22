Portuguese man-of-war warning after Dorset beach sightings
Beachgoers have been urged to be careful after several Portuguese men-of-war washed up on the shore.
Dorset Wildlife Trust said the marine animals had a "nasty, painful sting" and should not be touched.
It added that they were normally found in the ocean, but it was not unusual for them to be spotted on UK beaches after prolonged south-westerly winds.
They have so far been found washed up at Chesil Beach, as well as Worbarrow Bay and Lulworth Cove in Purbeck.
Despite looking similar, Portuguese men-of-war are siphonophores and not a type of jellyfish.
They live at the surface of the water using their balloon-like float as a sail to propel them along, with long tentacles trailing underneath to capture prey.
