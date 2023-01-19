Go-ahead given for Bournemouth town centre development
Outline plans to build a 24-storey building with a cinema, nightclub and hundreds of flats on a town centre site have been approved.
The proposals for the block 494-apartment block at Glen Fern Road in Bournemouth also includes a 104-bedroom hotel and a "sky bar".
Concerns were raised about the scale, loss of light and heritage harm caused by the development.
Councillors approved the plan, eight in favour and five against.
Developer Fortitudo wants to demolish existing buildings, including the Oasis nightclub, a multi-storey car park and a vacant office building, to make way for the development.
A report to Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole Council's planning committee raised concerns about "inappropriate scale and massing" which "fails to integrate with the urban context".
Addressing Thursday's planning committee, Fortitudo CEO Richard Carr said he was "completely confused" by the report's comments.
"The current urban context is appalling and in a state of dilapidation," he said.
Historic England also raised concerns, saying the development would "rear up behind the elegant spire" of nearby St Peter's Church.
Referring to an image supplied by Fortitudo showing tall buildings on the Bournemouth skyline, Mr Carr added: "I think we can see that ship has sailed."
The proposal, for 494 one and two bedroom flats both for sale and for rent, includes no affordable housing.
