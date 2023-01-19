Dorchester school bus carrying children skids into ditch
A school bus has skidded off the road into a ditch in Dorset.
It happened between Sydling St Nicholas and Grimstone, near Dorchester, at about 08:00 GMT.
The D2 bus, which takes children from the villages to Dorchester Middle School and Thomas Hardye School, is operated by Damory.
It is thought to have been carrying two children at the time of the incident but no-one is believed to have been hurt.
⚠️🚸D2 - vehicle stuck near Grimstone🚸⚠️— Damory Coaches (@DAMORYCOACHES) January 19, 2023
Good morning, the D2 is stuck near Grimstone. All students are safe. As soon as another vehicle becomes available it will head to the area. Dorchester Middle and Thomas Hardye to be made aware. **UPDATES TO FOLLOW** ^RL
Ellie Ley, whose son had been waiting at the bus stop, said two children were on board and a minibus was sent to take them and the other waiting children to school.
The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for ice from 17:00 on Wednesday until 10:00 on Thursday.
Damory's service updates showed several of its school buses across Dorset were cancelled or diverted due to ice and flooding.
Dorset Police was not called but officers closed another nearby road - between Cerne Abbas and Sydling - at 08:30 after a lorry got stuck on a hill.
Damory and Dorset Council have been asked to comment.
