West Bay rockfall cuts off access to beach in Dorset
A major rockfall has cut off access to a Jurassic Coast beach and the public is being urged to avoid the area.
Dorset Council reported the "big" rockfall at West Bay on Wednesday lunchtime and said it had cut off access to East Beach.
It said there was no access to Burton Bradstock from West Bay and vice versa.
The council said it was investigating access to the coastal path and asked people to stay away from the cliff base and edge.
