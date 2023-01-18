In Pictures: Surprise snowfall covers parts of Dorset
Parts of Dorset have been covered in a blanket of snow after a surprise change in the weather.
Residents reported heavy snowfalls in Sherborne, Dorchester, Milborne St Andrew and Ashley Heath on Wednesday morning.
Flurries started at about 08:00 GMT in some areas, which got heavier and continued for about two hours.
The online forecast had predicted "sunny intervals and a gentle breeze" with a "low chance of precipitation".
The snow came less than 24 hours after black ice and flooding caused hazardous road conditions across the county.
The Met Office has issued another yellow weather warning for ice from 17:00 GMT until 10:00 on Thursday.
On Tuesday a car overturned on the A352 near Cerne Abbas and a number of school bus services were cancelled.
Several roads, including the Old Sherborne Road and A352 at Charminster, were also closed due to flooding.
Lee Rennison, manager of Clay Pigeon Raceway said the go-kart circuit next to the A37 was covered in snow on Wednesday morning.
He said: "Unfortunately, we have had to cancel some bookings today but did mean the staff had some fun instead."
