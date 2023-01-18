Dorset Hospitals: Longer visiting hours during NHS strike
- Published
Visiting times have been extended at Dorset's hospitals during strike action so relatives and friends of patients can help.
Times at general inpatient wards have been altered to be between 10:00 and 20:00 GMT on Wednesday and Thursday.
Hospital bosses said help at mealtimes, for example, would allow nursing staff to focus on clinical care.
All wards "will be safely staffed during the industrial action", the hospitals said.
The extended times are in place at Dorset County Hospital and University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust's (UHD) three hospitals, Christchurch, Poole and the Royal Bournemouth.
Patients are being warned to expect widespread disruption to services as about one out of every four hospitals and community services will be affected by the walkouts, by Royal College of Nursing members, over the two days.
The UHD trust said: "If you wish to help your loved one at mealtimes or with any personal care, please do so - just let a member of the ward team know."
The trust added: "While we will continue to run as many services as possible, our hospitals will be running on reduced staffing levels agreed with the RCN.
"Some appointments due to take place on these dates are being rearranged - please look out for calls from our hospitals. If you do not hear from us, please attend as planned."
Visiting times at the hospitals are normally 14:00 - 16:00 and 18:00 - 20:00 each day.
