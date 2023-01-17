Poole's Twin Sails Bridge closed after mast breaks
Poole's Twin Sails bridge has been closed after one of its masts broke during operation of the lifting mechanism.
Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council said engineers were investigating the cause of the damage which happened on Monday.
Vehicles must use Poole Bridge to cross between Poole and Hamworthy.
Further checks are being carried out for other possible damage. It is not yet known when it might reopen.
The damage occurred on one of two 55 metre-high (180ft) illuminated masts fitted to the lifting leaves of the bridge.
A BCP spokesperson said: "During lifting operations on Monday morning, part of the mast on one side of the bridge broke.
"We will be carrying out further checks to ensure the bridge can operate safely and ensure there is no other damage."
