Dorset second home council tax to double under plans
- Published
Second home owners in Dorset could see their council tax bills double under plans to raise £9.5m a year.
Dorset Council is also looking into doubling the charge for properties that remain empty and unfurnished for more than a year, raising an extra £1.1m.
Currently the time limit is two years.
There are around 5,700 second home owners in Dorset. The extra charge would not affect commercial holiday lets that pay business rates.
The rules are based on the government's levelling-up legislation, which has yet to receive Royal Assent, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
If the proposals go ahead the new charges would apply from April next year.
A report to councillors said, as well as raising extra revenue, the plan would "acknowledge the impact that second and empty homes can have on some communities" and incentivise owners of empty homes to bring them into use.
The charges are being considered by the council's cabinet on Monday.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.