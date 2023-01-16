Dorset flooding and snow: Firefighters free stranded drivers
Firefighters have rescued drivers stuck in flood water and stranded due to snow across Dorset.
Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue (DWFRS) said crews brought people to safety from cars in Christchurch and Upton on the Bakers Arms roundabout.
Three people, including one found up a tree, were also rescued from cars in Old Barn Farm Road, Three Legged Cross.
The service said crews were also dealing with multiple incidents due to snow on hills in the Cerne Abbas area.
It added people at Woolsbridge Industrial Park had become stranded due to flood water.
The service said crews brought 23 people to a place of safety shortly after 07:30 GMT where volunteers from the British Red Cross were supporting them.
DWFRS urged people to only travel if they have to until the roads clear and advised everyone to heed its flooding advice.
Numerous flood warnings, issued by the Environment Agency, remain in place across Dorset.