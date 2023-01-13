Five Dorset schools to be rebuilt or refurbished
Five schools will undergo major rebuilds or refurbishment after receiving government funding.
Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole Council said two of its schools and three academies had been prioritised under the School Rebuilding Programme.
Winchelsea Special School and Somerford Primary were allocated funds after a bid by the council.
Separate bids from Highcliffe School, Corfe Hills School and Heathlands Primary were also successful.
The Department for Education (DfE) School Rebuilding Programme carries out major rebuilding and refurbishment projects at school and sixth-form college buildings across England, with priority given to those in the worst condition.
Winchelsea head teacher Geoff Cherril said: "The children at Winchelsea School have significant SEND needs and we are all looking forward to being able to meet these needs in a more appropriate environment.
"We are excited that the inclusion of therapeutic facilities, post-16 accommodation and more flexible teaching spaces will allow us to continue to develop our whole school provision."
Somerford head teacher Helen Frampton said: "Our children deserve the best learning environment we can offer, and this rebuild project will help us to deliver this.
"We are excited to work with the DfE to bring our primary school together in one building and offer additional learning experiences for all pupils."
