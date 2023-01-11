Bournemouth MP demands answers to 'miserable' train station
An MP is holding a debate in parliament in a bid to get answers for the delayed upgrade to a "miserable" train station.
Tobias Ellwood, MP for Bournemouth East, said the inaction over Pokesdown station was "really frustrating".
The station, which has not had a working lift for more than 35 years, leaves passengers with a 42-step climb to ground level.
South Western Rail (SWR) and Network Rail said they were working on an outline design.
The two companies and Bournemouth, Poole and Christchurch Council have pledged £5.7m to modernise the station.
SWR has missed a previous deadline to install working lifts, blaming "degradation" of the existing shafts.
In a joint statement SWR and Network Rail said: "We're working through the process of getting an outline design produced and then later this year we will move on to asking suppliers to tender for the detailed work, which will give us a final construction cost for the project."
But Mr Ellwood, who has been campaigning for improvements to Pokesdown, which services AFC Bournemouth football stadium, since 2014, said he got "this same statement every time".
He said: "It's just delay, after delay. They're not building another Waterloo, just get on with it.
"What people want, people in wheelchairs, people with buggies is for them to just get the lifts done."
Mr Ellwood said by holding the debate in the House of Commons on Wednesday night he was hoping to "knock some heads together".
"It's a miserable station, it's dark and dingy. I keep asking 'When is the work going to start?' It's really frustrating," he said.
SWR and Network Rail also said in its statement: "To date, station wi-fi has been installed along with the repainting of most areas in the station which excludes the bridge and canopies.
"Further security and fencing improvements on the Christchurch Road bridge have also been carried out by Network Rail."
