Bournemouth man murdered in argument over e-scooter, jury told
A man was fatally stabbed by an Afghan migrant while acting as a peacemaker in an argument over an e-scooter, a court has heard.
Thomas Roberts, 21, was stabbed twice in Old Christchurch Road, Bournemouth, in the early hours of 12 March 2022.
The defendant, Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai, parked the scooter which Mr Roberts' friend tried to ride, the jury heard.
The defendant has pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denies a charge of murder at Salisbury Crown Court.
Nic Lobbenberg KC, prosecuting, said Mr Roberts, from Bournemouth, and his friend James Medway had drunk five pints and five shots over the course of a long night out.
At about 04:40 GMT, Mr Medway got on the e-scooter outside a Subway sandwich shop and was immediately confronted by the defendant who had left it there, he told the jury.
"Thomas Roberts was a peacemaker, he came between the two men," he added.
"The defendant was very aggressive. Thomas slaps the defendant in the face with an open palm.
"At that, the defendant draws a knife and stabs him twice."
'Dropped phone'
The court was shown CCTV footage of Mr Roberts collapsing on the pavement in front of onlookers.
Mr Lobbenberg said the victim suffered cuts to his heart, kidney, lung and two ribs.
He was pronounced dead in hospital at 08:10, the prosecutor said.
Mr Abdulrahimzai was chased by Mr Medway through Horseshoe Common where the defendant dropped his mobile phone, the court heard.
Police used the phone to trace the defendant to his address at Quay Foyer in Poole where he was arrested the following day, the jury was told.
The prosecutor said the jury might have to decide whether the defendant intended serious harm and whether he lost control as well as considering psychiatric issues.
The trial continues.
