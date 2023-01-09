Dorset Police announce 'preferred' chief constable
- Published
Dorset Police has announced its preferred candidate for chief constable.
Amanda Pearson has been chosen, Police and Crime Commissioner David Sidwick confirmed.
Her candidacy will be subject to a confirmation hearing by the Dorset Police and Crime Panel in February.
If selected, she will take over the role from Scott Chilton, who is leaving Dorset to become chief constable for Hampshire Constabulary.
Amanda Pearson has worked in policing for 29 years, with forces including Hertfordshire, City of London and Thames Valley.
She is currently serving as temporary assistant commissioner and is the national chief constables' lead for stop and search.
She said: "I am excited by the prospect of being chief constable of my home patch, working closely with our communities, partners and the PCC to ensure Dorset is safe for everyone who lives, works and visits here."
PCC David Sidwick added: "I wanted someone who had experience across a number of forces, had worked across the breadth of policing, understood the diversity of Dorset and the needs of an urban, coastal and rural community.
"Amanda has shown through her many years of experience in policing, dealing with significant challenges, that she is very much the right person for the job."
